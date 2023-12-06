 COE premiums down for all categories except smaller cars and EVs, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

COE premiums down for all categories except smaller cars and EVs

Premiums for Category A rose 3.6 per cent to $88,020, while that for larger cars fell by 3.9 per cent to $130,100.PHOTO: ST FILE
Lee Nian Tjoe Senior Transport Correspondent
Dec 06, 2023 05:27 pm

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended lower for all categories except smaller and less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs) at the latest tender that closed on Dec 6.

The COE premium for Category A, for smaller, less powerful cars and EVs, climbed to $88,020 – 3.6 per cent higher than the $85,001 recorded at the last exercise. This was the only category of COEs to register a rise.

The price of Category B COEs, which are for larger and more powerful cars and EVs, ended at $130,100, down 3.9 per cent from $135,336.

Open category COEs, which can be used to register any type of vehicles other than motorcycles, were priced at $133,388, a dip of 1.2 per cent from $135,002. Such COEs are typically used for larger cars and EVs.

The commercial vehicle COE premium fell by 3.9 per cent to $71,001, from $73,889 a fortnight ago.

The price of motorcycle COEs was down 1.4 per cent to $9,858, from $10,001.

