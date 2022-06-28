ComfortDelGro apologises after cabby dropped off woman, 88, with dementia and helper at wrong destination.

ComfortDelGro has apologised after one of its taxi drivers mistakenly sent an 88-year-old woman and her helper at the wrong destination.

It added that the cabby and its customer service agent have been reprimanded for the mistake. ComfortDelGro will also be issuing a full refund for the fare.

The incident came to light when the elderly woman's daughter, Agnes Ho, shared a post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

Ms Ho had booked a taxi ride for her mum and new helper to go to her aunt's house at Toh Yi Drive from Tampines for lunch on Saturday (June 25).

However, the cabby dropped the pair off at Toh Tuck Drive instead of Toh Yi Drive.

Ms Ho monitored the journey on her mobile and noticed the driver took a longer route before he got onto the PIE (Pan Island Expressway).

"I could not reach the driver on his mobile via the phone app, so I contacted the Comfort Call Centre," she said.

Ms Ho said the operator told us the taxi driver went to the intended address.

However, the operator acknowledged the error after Ms Ho told the operator to check the route in their system and where the ride ended.

Ms Ho and her cousin frantically scoured around the Toh Tuck area and eventually found the mum and helper at a bus stop.

To rub salt to the wound, Ms Ho said the taxi driver charged her $30.33 for the ride.

In response to a Stomp query, Ms Tammy Tan, ComfortDelGro's group chief branding and communications officer said: "We had, on learning about this incident yesterday, launched an investigation.

"The cabby admitted to making a mistake and dropping Ms Ho's mother and the helper at Toh Tuck Drive instead of Toh Yi Drive.

"He realised soon after and had returned to look for them but was unsuccessful.

"We have reprimanded him and the customer service agent for their lapses.

"We have also reached out to Ms Ho to convey our deepest apologies to her, her mother and the helper.

"We will also be giving a full refund for the fares and will be visiting the family to check on her well-being.

"We will reinforce in our cabbies the need to ascertain the destination with the passengers, and also watch out for vulnerable groups such as seniors and children.

"We are sorry for this incident."