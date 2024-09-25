Concept train promotes inclusivity through art

Visitors at the Shaping Hearts roving exhibition in Suntec City on Sept 24.

Commuters travelling on the Circle Line from Sept 24 to Oct 20 might see pictures of a painting of two penguins, done by Mr Daniel Widjaja.

The 20-year-old, who has non-verbal autism, loves to paint and is particularly fond of birds, said his mother, Madam Yuliani Tjahjono, 52.

His painting, Penguins In The Snow, is one of 10 works of art featured in a special concept train that will ply a route between Marina Bay and HarbourFront stations.

The concept train is an initiative by the North East Community Development Council and public transport operator SMRT to celebrate inclusivity.

It is also meant to promote a roving exhibition called Shaping Hearts, where the actual paintings by Mr Widjaja and other artists with disabilities can be seen, in Suntec City until Sept 29.

Madam Tjahjono said Mr Widjaja taps his photographic memory to paint, to communicate his passion and love for birds.

He can look at an Instagram picture of a bird in flight and then put it to paper, she added.

“Daniel’s first word was not ‘mum’, but ‘duck’. Daniel loves birds, which is why he paints them,” she said.

North East District Mayor and Tampines GRC MP Desmond Choo said he hopes Singaporeans who take the concept train will appreciate these works of art, and head down to the actual exhibition.

At the exhibition, visitors can buy artwork from the artists. The roving exhibition will culminate in an arts festival, which will be held from Oct 19 to Nov 3 at Our Tampines Hub.

Mr Choo pointed out that since the community of people with disabilities is growing, there is a need to raise awareness of “how we can be more inclusive as a society”.

He added that this collaboration with SMRT could provide a way for people with disabilities to gain an income, as corporations come forward to partner them and commission artwork.

Another artist whose artwork is on display is Mr Simeon Tan, 25.

His painting, titled Honey And Bee, depicts two bees crawling over a dripping honeycomb.

“This (painting) shows how we should work hard like bees to get what we love,” said the full-time artist, who also has autism.

Mr Tan added that the exhibition has been “positively overwhelming”, as it is his first time publishing his work at such a public event.

Growing up, Mr Tan picked up art first by playing with putty-like Blu Tack, and later moving on to drawing on paper.

He eventually started sketching comics, and now loves to paint animals and robots.

He told The Straits Times he hopes that people who view his artwork – which has since been sold – will become more aware that there are people with disabilities living among them.

Ms Reshma Rengarajan was one of the many people who stopped to look at the exhibition in Suntec on Sept 24. “The works of art done are beautiful. It makes me think how they (persons with disabilities) are exactly the same as us, and there are no differences,” said the 18-year-old student.