Condo resident allegedly punches, hurls chair at security guard after he confiscated laser pointers

A security guard at a condominium in Pasir Ris was allegedly assaulted by a resident over the confiscation of laser pointers.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sept 5), the Union of Security Employees (USE) said they were alerted to a case of physical abuse against an unnamed security supervisor in July.

According to USE, the security officer had asked a young resident to stop playing with laser pointers at the playground.

When the child refused to comply, the security officer confiscated the laser pointers, in accordance with the condo's by-laws.

The next day, the resident’s father confronted the officer and punched him on the left cheek.

He also picked up a chair from the security post and hurled it at the security officer, USE said.

Police officers from Pasir Ris Neighbourhood Police Centre were called down and arrested the resident.

USE added that shortly after the incident, its representatives visited the security officer and presented him with a nourishment pack and Quick Relief vouchers.

"We are glad he is fine and applaud his courage and professionalism," USE said in their post.

They also urged members of the public to report any incidents of abuse towards officers through the USE mobile app or email at use@ntuc.org.sg