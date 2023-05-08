Security guard in China 'blamed' for saving girl who jumped from building

He had saved a girl who had jumped off a building, and got seriously injured in the process.

But instead of being thanked, a security guard in China was chastised by the girl’s family instead.

To make things worse, he lost his job when he was hospitalised after the incident and unable to work.

According to HK01, the incident occurred in Jilin, China. Footage of the aftermath also surfaced on Chinese video-sharing platform Bilibili.

Qu Yan, a 28-year-old security guard at a hospital, was on shift when he heard that a girl was about to jump from a balcony on the fourth floor. He rushed downstairs only to realise that the girl had jumped, before rescuers were ready with the safety equipment.

With a second's notice, he threw himself forward to catch her, with arms outstretched. And though he managed to save her life, the impact knocked him unconscious. He suffered multiple fractures, including in his spine.

Qu has been told that there’s a chance he may not walk again.

Meanwhile, the girl has since recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Qu Yan’s family reached out to the girl’s family, hoping that they would visit him in hospital. To their surprise, though, the girl’s family allegedly blamed Qu Yan for the girl’s injuries.

They reportedly said, “If something happens to her, you are also responsible. You have to bear the responsibility for the rest of your life.”

Qu Yan’s family has been unable to afford his medication, and as such, the hospital has stopped his medication.

Having fired him because he had not gone to work for days, his company is unwilling to foot his medical bills, reported HK01.

Qu Yan's story has been making the rounds on Chinese social media users, with many netizens criticising the girl’s family for being ungrateful.

One comment said: “There really are all kinds of people in this world. He saved your family’s child and yet you can still say such things?”

It’s been reported, however, that several people have offered financial assistance to Qu Yan and his family.