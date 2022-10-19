Congestion expected at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over Deepavali long weekend

It advised those travelling over the upcoming weekend to factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

Travellers intending to visit Malaysia via Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over the upcoming Deepavali long weekend should expect congestion at the crossings.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that traffic flow through the two checkpoints has reached pre-Covid-19 levels at peak periods, and 80 per cent overall compared with pre-pandemic days.

“Travellers should expect delays and are advised to adjust their travel plans, where possible, to avoid being caught in traffic congestion.

“We seek travellers’ understanding and cooperation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline and cooperate with officers on-site when using the land checkpoints,” ICA said.

It added that at the peak of the Deepavali long weekend in 2019, travellers departing and arriving by car had to wait up to two hours before they were cleared through immigration.

The authority advised those travelling over the upcoming weekend to factor in additional time for immigration clearance. Deepavali falls on Oct 24.

Travellers are also advised to avoid departing Singapore during the peak hours, which are 3pm to 11.59pm on Friday and 6am to 10am and 6pm to 11.5pm on Saturday. The peak hours of arrival to Singapore are expected to be on Oct 24 between 6pm and 11.59pm.

Travellers are also advised to avoid returning during that time..

ICA also highlighted ongoing upgrading works at the bus halls of the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in Johor Bahru, where replacement and installation works have been under way at some of the automated clearance lanes since Oct 16. These lanes will not be operational until Nov 10.

ICA advised motorists to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority’s One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System installed along the Bukit Timah Expressway and Ayer Rajah Expressway, before travelling.

Motorists can also get updates on the traffic situation at both land checkpoints through ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as local radio broadcasts on Money 89.3, Kiss92, One 91.3, Hao 96.3 and UFM 100.3.

To ensure a smooth immigration clearance and avoid undue delays, ICA advised all short-term visitors, including in-principle approval holders, to submit their Singapore Arrival Card three days before their arrival in Singapore.

All travellers should also ensure their passport has a remaining validity of six months or more.

ICA said it will take the necessary measures to facilitate immigration clearance without compromising security, and that its checkpoint officers monitor traffic conditions in real-time to ensure optimal deployment of resources.