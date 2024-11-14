Consumers advised to avoid 7 drink products

Those who have consumed these drinks and have concerns about their health should see a doctor.

Seven drink products sold here have been found to contain medicines that are not allowed in food, and people should not buy or consume them.

In a release on Nov 14, the Singapore Food Agency said the seven products are Berryshine Pure Enzyme Fiber with Prebiotics, and six flavours of BUM Energy Drinks – Blue Snow Cone, Champion Mentality, Peach Mango, Cherry Frost, Citrus Burst and Orange Sunrise.

They were sold on various local e-commerce platforms, SFA added.

Marketed as a fibre enzyme drink, the Berryshine drink contains sennosides – a medication used to treat constipation and to empty the large intestine before surgery.

Common side effects include abdominal pain, spasms and diarrhoea.

Also, it is labelled as a product of Singapore, but is actually from Malaysia, SFA said.

The BUM Energy Drinks contain citicoline, which helps treat stroke patients, as well as those who suffer traumatic brain injuries, and neurological disorders.

Side effects include insomnia, headache, dizziness, changes in blood pressure and shortness of breath.

The BUM drinks are all from the United States.

SFA said it has worked with e-commerce platforms to remove the listings of these products and warned the sellers to stop selling them immediately.

Those who have consumed these drinks and have concerns about their health should see a doctor, the agency advised.

It added that consumers should find out more about food products from unknown or unverified sources before buying them.

To report the sale and supply of unsafe food products to SFA, go to sfa.gov.sg/feedback