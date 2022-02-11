Cool nights here to stay over next few days in Singapore

The current cold surge is influenced by La Nina - a natural climate phenomenon that brings wetter weather over South-east Asia.

The cool temperature in Singapore is likely to persist for the next few nights, thanks to wetter weather and the prevailing north-east monsoon conditions in the first fortnight of February.

Weather and climate scientist Koh Tieh Yong from the Singapore University of Social Sciences said on Friday (Feb 11) that the current cold surge is influenced by La Nina - a natural climate phenomenon that brings wetter weather over South-east Asia.

This tends to enhance north-east monsoon winds in Singapore and Peninsula Malaysia in February, said Associate Professor Koh.

He added: "This increases the chance of occurrence and strength of monsoon surge in this region currently."

La Nina is caused when trade winds intensify, causing warm water to be more tightly confined around the maritime continent - which includes Singapore and Malaysia. This concentrates the moisture supply, which fuels the formation of rain clouds.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) had said on Jan 31 that more thundery showers can be expected in the first two weeks of February, compared with the last two weeks of January.

Low-level winds are expected to blow from the north-west or north-east due to prevailing north-east monsoon conditions.

Prof Koh said the monsoon wind surge is strongest on the east coast of Peninsula Malaysia and weakens when it reaches Singapore.

"Whether the rain persists or not in Singapore, the cool temperature is likely to stay for one or more nights because the arriving air has been pre-chilled by evaporating rain over South China Sea," Prof Koh said.

Rainfall for the first half of February is forecast to be above average across the island, MSS said.

The 24-hour forecast in Singapore on Friday ranged from 23 deg C to 31 deg C, according to the MSS website.

As at 6pm, Friday's lowest temperature of 22.3 deg C was recorded on Pulau Ubin at around 4.30am. The hottest temperature of 30.2 deg C was recorded on Sentosa Island at 3.10pm.

In January, the lowest temperature was recorded on Jan 20 in Pasir Panjang, at 22.5 deg C. The hottest temperature of 35.4 deg C was recorded in Newton on Jan 29.

This comes as Malaysia expects to see low temperatures and wet weather conditions until next week as a result of the north-east monsoon.

Temperatures on Friday morning ranged from 22 deg C in Kluang to 27 deg C on Pulau Langkawi, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department website.