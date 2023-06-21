Cops probe Hougang kopitiam event where man drank 2 beers at once

In the HDB coffee shop in Hougang, patrons were seen having the time of their lives in a video shared on TikTok.

Police are investigating a Hougang coffee shop event where a man was seen downing two bottles of beer at the same time.

The kopitiam at Block 684, Hougang Street 61, had invited getai artistes to perform at its anniversary celebration on June 12.

Shin Min Daily News reported that it understands that while the event organisers had applied for a licence in advance, they ended up being investigated by the police because they had violated certain regulations.

When the Chinese daily called the coffee shop on the morning of June 20, its owner declined to comment further on the matter.

The person in charge of the event, surnamed Lim, told Shin Min that the event was related to the coffee shop's anniversary celebration.

"(We) were probably reported to the authorities because there were too many people at the kopitiam that day, which affected other patrons who were dining at the time.

"However, it wasn't possible for us to chase away the guests who came over to cheer for the performers," Mr Lim said.