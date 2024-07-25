Corgi dies as groomers allegedly left for lunch together

Digital creator Sonia YJ on July 24 sent her dogs Fendi and Hades to Pawkins SG for grooming. Nothing out of the ordinary.

Pawkins, located at 422 Serangoon Central, is certified by Singapore Kennel Club and has received raving reviews from its customers.

However, Ms Sonia today would beg to differ.

Fendi, just a month shy of its fourth birthday, died at Pawkins after it was allegedly left unattended with other dogs as the groomers stepped out for lunch.

According to Ms Sonia's close friend Elizabeth Goh, the closed circuit television footage showed the dogs in the room tethered with short leashes and Fendi was left on the grooming table.

At 1.42pm, Fendi could be seen slipping off the table and hanging by her neck. Ms Goh shared in her Facebook post that Fendi could be seen struggling before hanging still.

Ms Goh claimed that Hades and about four other dogs barked and whined but nobody entered the room. She also wrote that the three groomers had left for lunch together.

Netizens have expressed their anger at on Pawkin's Instagram account.

Instagram user @twochunkypaws wrote: "Hi, everyone. If you’re thinking of sending your dog here, don’t do it. A dog died under its care when they neglected it and no groomers were around to supervise. To the groomers, I hope you guys get the karma you all deserve."

Another user who goes by the name @graywzy_ wrote: "You guys can shut down this business and eat together every day."

Fendi was cremated on July 24.