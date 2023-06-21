Couple wows with ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ wedding in S'pore

Bride JM Tiongco and groom Abbie Caram turned their wedding dreams into reality with a ceremony at Gardens by the Bay inspired by the film Crazy Rich Asians.

Roll out the red carpet for the couple with love in their hearts and stars in their eyes.

Filipino duo, 26-year-old bride JM Tiongco and 31-year-old groom Abbie Caram, injected some movie magic into their wedding with a ceremony at Gardens by the Bay inspired by the film Crazy Rich Asians.

The bride’s sister, Mary, took to TikTok to share the extravagant event.

Speaking to MS News, she said that her sister and brother-in-law are both from the Philippines.

Mary said they adopted the romantic comedy as a theme because the film is her family’s “comfort movie”.

Crazy Rich Asians, a movie based on the book by Kevin Kwan and starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding, was partly filmed in Singapore. It follows a Chinese-American professor who travels to meet her boyfriend's family and is surprised to discover they are among the richest in the country.

Mary said that what inspired the couple the most were the colourful palette and birds of paradise flowers, the bride’s favourite, that feature prominently in the wedding decor.

In her video, she shared the gorgeous flower arrangements. The floral arch and blooms that lined the aisle were reminiscent of those that embellished Araminta and Colin’s wedding venue in the film.

Birds of paradise flowers, the bride’s favourite, feature prominently in the wedding decor. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MARY

Their wedding ceremony, which took place on June 18, also had live performances and guests arrived all glammed up according to the dress code.

Like stars at a movie premiere, they posed for pictures on the red carpet before entering the venue.

In true Hollywood fashion, guests posed for pictures on the red carpet at the wedding. PHOTO: MARYGOLEZMF/TIKTOK

The dress code for male guests was the barong tagalog, a national costume from the Philippines, which Mary described as “an elegant hybrid of Filipino and Spanish clothing styles”.

Many women wore colourful formal tea-length dresses.

The bride wore Vera Wang and the groom wore a suit by Filipino designer AJ Javier.

Many women wore colourful tea-length gowns. PHOTO: MARYGOLEZMF/TIKTOK

Guests dined over candlelit tables under the colossal solar-powered Supertrees, which tower over 50m high.

A lion dance and a ribbon dance provided entertainment as they ate and mingled. In line with the movie theme, the couple also invited a jazz singer to perform.

A painter captured the night on canvas as well.

A painter was on hand at the wedding venue to capture magical moments. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MARY

The couple spent eight months planning the event with local wedding planner Rosette Designs & Co, time and effort spent well as Mary said that her sister’s wedding was the “talk of the town”.

She said, "Guests who flew in from the Philippines, Australia, and the United States are calling it the wedding of the century in the Philippines.

"Surely the aunties will be gossiping about it just like they did in the movie."