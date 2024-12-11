Forget the flowers – S’pore bride tosses Labubu doll at wedding banquet

Zina Ng tossing the Labubu doll to her guests.

Tossing the bridal bouquet is a long-held wedding tradition that often gets unmarried guests excited as it is a symbol of good luck for the woman who catches it.

But content creator Zina Ng added a quirky twist to the tradition during her wedding banquet on Nov 22.

In a lighthearted moment captured on video and shared on Instagram on Dec 7, the 25-year-old was seen tossing a Labubu doll to a small crowd of eager guests.

One lucky man caught the doll, jumping with joy and proudly showing off his unexpected prize as cheers erupted from the other guests.

The guest later commented on Ng's Instagram post, describing the Labubu doll he received as "very cute".

Another netizen quipped, "Labubu lasts longer than a bouquet," – a sentiment many people would agree with.

Ng revealed that the unconventional Labubu toss wasn’t part of the original plan.

"We had left the wedding bouquet at my husband’s home during the morning tea ceremony," she shared.

"Our emcee then suggested that we toss a Labubu doll instead since we were giving them away."

Is the Labubu toss going be the new trend at weddings?

Instagram user @kimushie tagged a friend @en_see in the comment thread and asked: "For your wedding?"