Covid-19 relief fund to help S'poreans suffering from income loss extended till 2023

With the extension of the fund, each eligible household will get $800, up from the original $500.

A Covid-19 relief fund for Singaporeans whose livelihoods have been affected by the pandemic has been extended to help more people cope with the rising costs of living and inflation.

Applications for the Kong Meng San - Community Development Council (CDC) Covid-19 Relief Fund, which was started in December 2020, have been extended till March 31, 2023. The application period had previously expired in December 2021.

With the extension of the fund, each eligible household will get $800, up from the original $500.

The fund's extension was announced on Monday (May 30) in a joint statement by the five CDCs here and the Buddhist temple, Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery.

The fund comprises a $2 million donation from the temple, with the amount matched by the CDCs to make a total of $4 million.

Application for the fund can be made at the monastery in Bright Hill Drive or at any community centre or club.

Applicants can submit a hard copy application form together with supporting documents. They can also submit their applications and upload the documents online on the websites of the five CDCs - Central Singapore, North East, North West, South East and South West.

To be eligible, applicants must be aged 21 years old and above and have either experienced a total loss of income due to non-voluntary no-pay leave, retrenchment or termination of employment for at least two months at the point of application.

Applicants are also eligible if they have experienced an income loss of at least 30 per cent from all jobs if they are earning a salary of $3,000 or less.

Mr Alex Yam, the mayor of North West District, said: "These past two years have been a trying ordeal for many families in Singapore.

"As we move through this transition, it is a reminder to us all to not forget our neighbours and friends who may need a helping hand."

Mayor of Central Singapore District Denise Phua said that the CDCs were well positioned to understand the needs of the community.

She said: "For years, we have rallied and mobilised our strong network of partners to... assist the needy and bond the community. I am grateful for the compassion and cooperation shown by (the temple) to do good for Singaporeans who are in need, regardless of race or religion."

The abbot of the temple, Venerable Sik Kwang Sheng, said that it was a blessing for the monastery to expand its Covid-19 relief fund to help more individuals and families, especially with the pandemic continuing to take its toll despite the easing of safe management measures.

Ms Low Yen Ling, the chairman of mayors' committee and mayor of South West District, said: "As we move towards a post-Covid-19 new normal, there's no letting up in the CDCs' efforts to uplift the vulnerable among us... We hope to further stretch the level of assistance, especially for those coping with rising living costs amid the loss of jobs or livelihoods."