Crowds show up early at Istana, main building reopens to public

A group of women taking pictures at the lawn area outside the main building, on May 7, 2022.

Army trainer Mr Lin Guo Rong (back row, right) with his family and friends waiting in line on May 7, 2022.

A queue formed outside the Istana early Saturday morning (May 7), even before it opened its gates for an open house to mark the Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa public holidays.

For the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago, visitors were able to enter the Istana's main building.

Since open house events resumed last August, visitors have only been able to visit the Istana's outdoor gardens.

Among the early birds was Mr Lin Guo Rong, 38, who showed up with his family and friends.

"The last time I visited was eight years ago," said the army trainer. "So when we heard that the Istana's main building would be reopened, the 20 of us decided to come together, to look around, and see what has changed over the years."

Visitors to the main building were able to tour selected function rooms and view the collection of state gifts as well as room set-ups for state events.

At the event, President Halimah Yacob interacted with students from the pre-schools and student care centres run by the Persatuan Pemudi Islam Singapura (Singapore Muslim Women's Association), as well as volunteers from St John's Ambulance Brigade and Singtel.

Madam Halimah also had her first meet-and-greet session with members of the public since the start of the pandemic.

Throughout the day, visitors were seen strolling and relaxing in the outdoor spaces and gardens. Many also took photos with their loved ones in front of the Istana main building.

For Madam Zoe Ooi, 54, and her friends, it was their first time at the Istana.

"We were not sure what to expect," said Madam Ooi, who works in accounting. "We wanted to see what's inside the main building, and also have a good time."

Visitors had to abide by the prevailing Covid-19 measures, including wearing masks at all times when indoors. There were no live performances, tours or food trucks at the open house.

But there were merchandise booths selling limited-edition Istana and President's Challenge souvenirs. All proceeds will go towards charities supported by President's Challenge.

Ms Marie Pang, 21, was there with her grandparents, who last visited the Istana grounds 20 years ago.

"They were so excited to be able to visit the Istana again, and were especially thrilled to look at the collection of state gifts," said the student.

"I think the wait was worth it, and it was heartwarming to see them enjoy themselves."