Curry puff hawker gets into scuffle with elderly man

An elderly man's arm was hurt as a result of an altercation after he was accused of taking a video of a curry puff stall at Hong Lim Market and Food Centre on Sunday (Nov 12).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told TNP that it received a call for assistance at 531A Upper Cross Street at about 11.15am.

The injured man was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The owner of Tanglin Crispy Curry Puff Original, Mr Peter Ng, told Shin Min Daily News that the man was hanging around the stall in the morning and appeared to be taking a video with his phone.

When Mr Ng asked to see what was on the man's phone, he refused.

"I didn't touch him," said Mr Ng.

"My fiancée tried to take his phone. The two scratched each other in the scuffle. My fiancée's hand was also injured."

As they continued to argue, Mr Ng eventually called the police, who confirmed a report was lodged.

He said he suspected that the man was trying to get evidence to send to the authorities as Mr Ng had seen the man taking photos outside the stall a few months ago.

"Two weeks ago, the Singapore Food Agency came and said we were not wearing masks. In fact, we normally wear masks," said Mr Ng.

"We suspect the uncle secretly took a video of us taking off our masks to talk. So when I saw him again this time, I wanted to clear it up with him."

Mr Ng also recalled seeing the man with his brother and sister, and thinks they were involved.

"My sister rushed to the scene immediately after hearing about it," said Mr Ng. "So I think it may be related to them."

His younger brother, Mr Ray Ng, runs the rival Tanglin Crispy Curry Puff stall just one unit away in the same food centre.

He denied his sibling's accusations.

"This matter has nothing to do with us. He can't prove that people were filming him," said the younger Mr Ng.

The sister said the elderly man is 79 and lives near the food centre.

"We only became acquainted with uncle this year. We usually drink and eat together," she said.

The brothers used to run the curry puff stall together until last year when they went their separate ways after a dispute.