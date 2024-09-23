Cyclist, 83, dies in Toa Payoh accident, driver arrested
An 83-year-old cyclist died after an accident involving his bicycle and a car on Sept 18.
Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said the accident happened at the junction of Lorong 6 Toa Payoh and Lorong 4 Toa Payoh.
The male cyclist was unconscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he later died.
A 77-year-old male car driver was arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt, the police added.
Police investigations are ongoing.
