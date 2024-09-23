 Cyclist, 83, dies in Toa Payoh accident, driver arrested, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Cyclist, 83, dies in Toa Payoh accident, driver arrested

The accident happened at the junction of Lorong 6 Toa Payoh and Lorong 4 Toa Payoh on Sept 18.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Angelica Ang for The Straits Times
Sep 23, 2024 05:49 pm

An 83-year-old cyclist died after an accident involving his bicycle and a car on Sept 18.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said the accident happened at the junction of Lorong 6 Toa Payoh and Lorong 4 Toa Payoh.

The male cyclist was unconscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he later died.

A 77-year-old male car driver was arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt, the police added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

'My mother has been unstable since the fire and can’t sleep'

