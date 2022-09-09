Cyclist flashes middle finger at driver 3 times, uses phone while riding on Orchard Road

A cyclist was caught on a car dash cam giving a driver the finger three times after the driver did not give way at Orchard Road on Tuesday (Sept 6) night.

Stomp user Anonymous shared the video, which was recorded without audio.

The video starts at the traffic junction before Tangs, where the driver first encountered two cyclists riding in front of him just before 9.30pm.

The first cyclist managed to change lanes to avoid the red-line bus lane with no problem. Only buses are allowed in the red-line bus lane from 7.30am to 11pm on weekdays.

The second cyclist extended his right hand to indicate his intention to change lanes too. The driver then appeared to speed up and prevented the second cyclist from switching lanes.

"I was changing lanes because it was a red-line bus lane in front and I overtook one of them," said the Stomper.

"The guy got angry and dangerously sped up in front of me to point the middle finger at me multiple times, shouted vulgarities, cycled with one hand or no hands when filming with his mobile phone and cycled right in the middle of the road.

"While the traffic stopped (for the red light) in front of Concorde Hotel, he angrily and aggressively banged on my side window. I opened the window and he started scolding. I said he was cycling dangerously and he claimed I was driving dangerously. It lasted just a minute or so."

The first cyclist, who had also stopped, looked back, not knowing what was going on. The second cyclist later rode up to the first cyclist and appeared to tell him what had happened.

Riding off after the light changed, the second cyclist took out his phone to record the driver again while steering with one hand.

The Stomper said he had made a police report.

In response to a Stomp query, police confirmed that a report had been lodged and they were looking into the matter.