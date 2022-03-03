Cyclist loses balance at zebra crossing as taxi whizzes past

A taxi driver was caught on camera failing to stop for a cyclist at a pedestrian crossing.

A video of the incident was shared on the Roads.sg Facebook page.

According to the post, it happened on Old Airport Road on Feb 24, just after 9.20pm.

In the video, a yellow cab can be seen going past a cyclist who was starting to cross the road riding her bicycle.

It is unclear if the taxi hit the cyclist.

The cyclist is seen losing her balance and gesturing angrily at the taxi, which did not stop.

Witnesses to the incident can be heard exclaiming in the background, "Oh my god" and "What the heck is wrong with you?"

The video has garnered over 108,000 views and more than 400 comments since it was uploaded on Sunday (Feb 27).

Many questioned if the taxi had hit the cyclist as stated in the video caption.

They also pointed out that road safety is a shared responsibility and that both parties should have kept a better lookout.

More safety tips for drivers, cyclists and other road users can be found here.