Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen recovering at home from Covid-19
Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen has taken to Facebook to inform that he has been recovering from Covid-19 over the past few days.
In a post titled `”A personal encounter with COVID-19” published at 6pm on Tuesday (Jan 8), Mr Ng provided a detailed timeline of his past five days at home, and how his symptoms have decreased over that duration.
He also wrote that he has received “two shots of the vaccine with the booster” so serious illness could be avoided.
You can read his full post below:
