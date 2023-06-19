Deliveryman helps put out kitchen fire in Punggol flat

He was delivering a parcel to a flat in Punggol when he discovered a kitchen fire in the very same home.

Thankfully for the homeowner, delivery man Aliff Anugerah served in the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) during his National Service term.

And he knew just how to extinguish the fire.

At around 10am on May 25, Aliff, 31, was delivering a parcel to a flat at Block 126C Edgedale Plains.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the J&T Express worker said that when he came out of the lift on the 16th floor, he noticed black smoke in the corridor, and emanating from the unit he was headed to.

When he reached the unit, Aliff saw that the woman living there was in a panic. She told him that a pot on her kitchen stove had caught fire. The flames grew bigger after she poured water on it, and she wasn’t sure what to do.

Aliff entered the kitchen and used his knowledge from his time in SCDF.

“First, I put a wet towel on the stove. Then, I poured water on the stove, which extinguished the fire,” he said, adding that the fire was put out in about five minutes.

SCDF later confirmed that a pot had caught fire, and a member of the public had used a wet hand towel to extinguish it.

No one suffered any serious injuries.

A J&T Express spokesman commended Aliff for reacting quickly to the situation, and preventing anyone from being harmed.

For his bravery and outstanding service, the company said it plans to award Aliff with a gift of appreciation.

“This is to express our gratitude... He has also set a great example for our employees, and we are privileged to have him in our team,” said the spokesman.