Dessert seller 'unsure if the cockroach is from our shop'

The cockroach in the red bean soup.

In a post in Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Nov 2, netizen Ailing Wong shared photos of a cockroach over a bowl of red bean soup.

She claimed that her friend had bought the dessert from a shop at Chinese Garden MRT Station.

Chinese Garden Food Shop sells a variety of Chinese food including dessert.

Other netizens commenting on the Facebook post insisted that Ms Wong report the case to Singapore Food Agency.

Shop manager Deng Xiaochen, 42, told Shin Min Daily News on Nov 3 that the authorities had visited the shop premises the day before to conduct checks.

"We also learned about this incident through the internet," he said.

"Our pots have lids and all the foods are placed in containers after cooking.

"We don't know how the cockroach fell in. Since the diner did not contact us, we don't know if it came from our shop."

Mr Deng added: "We do pest control once a month. We've been here for three years and this is the first time we've encountered something like this."