Devotees to register online for Oct 20 fire-walking festival

Hindu devotees can attend this year’s fire-walking festival at the Sri Mariamman temple on Oct 20 but online registration is compulsory for those who wish to take part in five key rituals.

The rituals are: walking on the fire pit, walking around the fire pit, paalkudam, angaprathachanam and kumbiduthandam, said the Hindu Endowment Board (HEB) in a statement on Aug 8.

The paalkudam ceremony involves carrying milk pots as an act of devotion. To perform the angaprathachanam, devotees lay on the ground with their arms outstretched in prayer, and roll themselves around the temple premises. For the kumbiduthandam, devotees prostrate in prayer every three steps while walking around the temple premises.

Online registration for all five rituals will open on Sept 10, and no walk-in tickets will be sold at the temple, the statement said.

Male participants walking the fire pit - who must be 16 and older - can take part in a 4km foot procession from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road to Sri Mariamman Temple in South Bridge Road.

The annual fire-walking festival, also known as Theemithi, gives thanks to goddesses Sri Mariamman and Sri Draupadai Amman for wishes or blessings granted.

Devotees are encouraged to tune in to the livestream of selected rituals on the HEB YouTube and Facebook pages, the statement said.

For more information on the latest arrangements, devotees can call the temple at 6223 4064 or visit the HEB Facebook page or official site at heb.org.sg