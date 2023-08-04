Diner repulsed by hawker who leaves vegetables on floor while another washes area

A diner who visited a hawker centre in Jurong was appalled by the lack of hygiene at a bak kut teh stall.

Facebook user Alvin Ong posted on the Complaint Singapore page on Aug 4 that he came across a hawker washing vegetables and tossing them into a container on the floor, all while a neighbouring vendor was washing the floor.

The incident occurred at Jurong East's Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre.

Ong wrote: "(Was) thinking of having bak kut teh. When I reached, it was already closed. Happened to see this uncle washing 'mei cai' (preserved mustard greens) and leaving it on the floor in the basket. And (while) some of (the hawkers) are washing the floor!!"

Ong shared a video of the elderly man dipping the vegetables into a tub of water before throwing it into a plastic basket.

He also posted a photo of a lady in yellow from the neighbouring stall washing the floor just metres away.

Some netizens were naturally concerned about the way the food was being handled by the hawker.