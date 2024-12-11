 Do you know this woman?, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Do you know this woman?

PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
TNP
Dec 11, 2024 11:35 am

The police are looking for the woman shown in the photo to assist with investigations into a case of shop theft.

The incident was reported to have taken place at 100 Tras Street on Oct 11, according to a statement by the Singapore Police Force.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information received will be kept strictly confidential.

Among the stolen items were tins of baby formula.
Singapore

Woman arrested for stealing $1,000 worth of items from supermarket

TNP

tnp@sph.com.sg
