Do you know this woman?
The police are looking for the woman shown in the photo to assist with investigations into a case of shop theft.
The incident was reported to have taken place at 100 Tras Street on Oct 11, according to a statement by the Singapore Police Force.
Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information received will be kept strictly confidential.
