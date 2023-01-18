Bukit Batok FairPrice outlet locks up baby formula milk in trial to deter shoplifting

Bukit Batok MRT's NTUC FairPrice outlet has begun locking up milk powder in a new initiative to deter shoplifters.

This is an item that is typically stolen, said a FairPrice spokesman in response to The Straits Times’ queries on Wednesday.

“This initiative complements various other security measures we have in place including close-circuit TV cameras and plain clothes security officers to deter the criminal act of shoplifting,” said the spokesman, adding that it will continue to assess the probability of continuing or extending the locking up of formula milk.

Twitter user Shawn Lim had tweeted on Tuesday a picture of milk powder being kept behind locked transparent plastic boards on the supermarket’s shelves.

Baby milk powder can cost as low as $22.60 for a 900g tin of Abbott Grow Toddler Growing Up Milk or as high as $113.35 for a 1.8kg tin of Similac Follow On Milk Formula - Step 2, according to ST’s check on FairPrice’s online store.

Sheng Siong said in response to ST’s queries that it has encountered theft cases involving milk powder in its stores, and works with the police to deter theft by having employees don vests with the words “Shopwatch. May I help you?”.

In 2020, a man and a woman aged 30 and 39 respectively were arrested for stealing milk powder from a supermarket on five occasions, and were charged in court for theft in dwelling with common intention.

In 2014, another couple was jailed for stealing milk powder to resell for profit.