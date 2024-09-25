Dog loses eye after owner's friend allegedly put it under someone else's watch

A Singapore woman is demanding answers after her beloved Pomeranian was apparently severely injured while under a friend's care, resulting in the dog losing sight in one eye.

Ms Chen, a 41-year-old patient service assistant, told Shin Min Daily News that she had entrusted her three-year-old dog, Dou Dou, to a female friend in June due to personal reasons preventing her from providing care.

Initially, Ms Chen received regular updates and photos, assuring her that Dou Dou was doing well. However, her relief turned to horror on July 23 when her friend revealed that Dou Dou had been in an accident, sustaining an eye injury.

"She told me it was a minor incident, that Dou Dou was bitten by another dog while they were out," Ms Chen recounted. "But when I saw the photos, I was shocked. The injury was severe."

Disturbed by the extent of the injury, Ms Chen immediately requested her friend return Dou Dou. But what followed was a series of delays and a refusal to provide details about the incident or the other dog involved.

Under persistent questioning, the friend admitted to leaving Dou Dou in the care of yet another friend for most of the time.

Medical reports obtained by Ms Chen revealed the severity of Dou Dou's condition. The dog's right eye had suffered significant damage, leaving vets with the difficult choice of either removing the eye or attempting to salvage it through surgery.

Ms Chen opted for surgery, but a subsequent check-up confirmed her worst fear: Dou Dou had permanently lost sight in her right eye.

She is furious about what she perceives as a deliberate attempt by her friend to conceal the truth.

“She wouldn't tell me anything, not the time, the location, nothing. All I know is that she took Dou Dou to the vet on July 12, but I don't know if there was a delay in treatment," she stated, expressing concern that this might have impacted the dog's prognosis.

"Dou Dou keeps bumping into things now that she can't see with one eye. I feel terrible."

Ms Chen has since filed a report with the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS).

When contacted by Shin Min Daily News, the friend claimed her intentions were good, stating that she was providing a free service to Ms Chen out of kindness. She declined to comment further, indicating that she has engaged legal counsel and will be resolving the matter through legal avenues.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Ms Chen has been unable to verify the incident with the owner of the dog allegedly responsible for the attack, as her friend has not disclosed their contact information.

“She kept making excuses and wouldn't arrange for us to meet," Ms Chen revealed. "I don't want compensation, I just want to know what happened.”

Further raising Ms Chen’s suspicions, she revealed that her friend had asked her to sign a "contract" upon Dou Dou's return.

The document allegedly stated that “something had gone into Dou Dou’s eye”, leading Ms Chen to question whether another dog was indeed involved.

Adding insult to injury, Ms Chen alleges that her friend has requested a $3,000 contribution towards the $12,000 veterinary bill incurred for Dou Dou's treatment.

According to Ms Chen, her friend explained that after negotiating with the owner of the other dog, they agreed to split the costs 50-50.

"She said she was doing me a favour by taking care of Dou Dou," Ms Chen shared, adding that she was willing to contribute towards the medical expenses and immediately transferred half the requested amount.

"But I asked to see Dou Dou’s medical reports before paying the rest. She refused to show me and hasn't provided any receipts either.

“I discovered that she lied about taking Dou Dou to the vet on several occasions. I called the clinics she mentioned, and there were no records of Dou Dou being seen there on those dates.”