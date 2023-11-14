Dog out for walk in Choa Chu Kang excited to see motorcyclist ride by every morning

We all have our daily routines.

But one motorcyclist has a particularly cute one.

Every morning, TikToker Noodles would ride past a woman taking a dog for a walk outside a condominium in Choa Chu Kang.

And when she does, the Border Collie would excitedly run towards the motorcyclist and had to be reined in by the woman with a leash.

The Tiktoker uploaded a video of her daily canine encounter last week.

In the video, the motorcyclist can be seen waving to the dog.

"Our morning routine, without fail. My favourite Doggo," said the caption

The TikToker added in the comments: "Every morning, this dog manages to put a smile on my face.

"I can always see from a distance that its head popped up whenever it hears me coming."

One netizen commented:"Better stop one day and pet him."

Another assumed the woman with the dog was a maid and said: "It’s cute but not for the helper."

Several netizens also assumed the TikToker is male as one of them joked: "Plot twist he's waving to the lady."

When another called her "bro", which she corrected the netizen.

"Hahaha, I sis lah, hehehe."

The video has since garnered more than 100,000 views.