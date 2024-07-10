HDB 'onsen spa' steams up online discussion

The structure, captured in a photo that surfaced on Reddit on July 9, seemed to be built of wood with small windows and a door, complete with wooden steps and surrounding greenery.

A structure resembling a miniature onsen spa, erected at the entrance of a HDB flat, has ignited a flurry of reactions online, with many predicting its imminent removal due to potential safety hazards and encroachment on public space.

The structure, captured in a photo that surfaced on Reddit on July 9, appeared to be built of wood, with small windows and a door, complete with wooden steps and surrounding greenery.

While the exact location remains unconfirmed, the unit number visible in the photo suggests the flat is located on the 12th storey.

While some Redditors found the unconventional addition "cute" and "cool", many agreed that it likely violated HDB regulations.

One commenter, claiming familiarity with similar structures, stated that they were intended for bathroom installation, branding its placement at the entrance as "brazenly illegal".

Concerns regarding fire safety and obstruction of the stairwell were also raised.

“It looks extremely flammable,” one commenter remarked.

The photo has sparked a wave of speculations, with many anticipating the structure's removal due to the online attention it has garnered.

“Poor guy gonna have to remove it now that the photo appeared here,” wrote one Reddit user.

HDB's renovation guidelines explicitly prohibit any works that pose a fire hazard, create a public nuisance or encroach on public areas.

In 2019, a Tampines resident was ordered by HDB to dismantle a fish tank built on the front steps of their home.

Despite arguments that it was "properly constructed" and posed no obstruction, HDB deemed it a safety hazard due to its location on common property.