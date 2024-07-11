‘Sauna’ cabin outside Serangoon flat removed

When The Straits Times arrived at around 4pm on July 11, the spot where the cabin once stood was empty.

Neighbours The Straits Times spoke to did not feel the cabin was an obstruction as there was space to walk around it.

The cabin was reportedly removed at around 2pm on July 11, and dismantled at the void deck.

The “sauna” cabin placed outside a Serangoon Housing Board (HDB) flat was removed on July 11, after photos of the wooden structure went viral online in recent days.

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported that workers wearing tops with the Marine Parade Town Council logo removed the cabin from the corridor at around 2pm on July 11, and dismantled it at the void deck. The parts were then taken away.

In response to The Straits Times’ query, a Marine Parade Town Council spokesperson said: “The owner... approached our town council yesterday to arrange for the removal of the sauna fixture, and with our assistance, the fixture was removed from the common area earlier today.

“The owner has made another appointment with the town council to further declutter the area. We will work closely with her to do so.”

However, cabinets, bicycles and more than 40 potted plants nearby remained untouched.

Two men in Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) uniforms were seen outside the flat near where the cabin had stood, using measuring tapes to gauge the distance between the wall and a cabinet placed in the corridor beside the unit.

SCDF said on its website that it can allow the placement of shoe racks and foldable clothing racks in common corridors of residential estates, provided – among other things – there is a clear escape passage at least 1.2m wide between the parapet wall and the rack.

The minimum 1.2m width also applies to potted plants placed in common corridors, if the town council or the management of private housing developments allows it. The plants must all be placed on the same side of the passageway.

A dismantled sauna cabin was seen in a bin centre at Block 419 Serangoon Central at about 5pm.

However, they added that walking along the corridor where the cabinet is placed can be difficult, especially when carrying heavy items or shopping bags.

Pictures of the cabin outside the flat circulated online in the past few days, with some netizens questioning if it was allowed. In a media reply to ST on July 10, the town council said it had advised the owner to reduce the clutter outside her unit over the years, and that the owner has “made some effort in doing so”, without elaborating on the details.

Also, the town council told ST on July 10 that it “was in the midst of engaging and working with the owner to remove the (sauna) fixture”.

ST previously reported that the cabin was placed on top of a platform, and seemed wide enough for up to two adults. It appeared to be no longer in use.

The town council spokesperson said on July 11: “To create a safer and more comfortable living environment, we urge residents to refrain from installing unauthorised structures in common areas, reduce clutter and not to obstruct their corridors, staircase and its landings.”