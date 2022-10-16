Donate children’s books, DC’s first Batman pre-school series, free family playing cards

The children’s books collected in this donation drive will be sent to South Africa.

Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Donate: English-language children’s books

The Sony Group of Companies in Singapore is calling for donations of English-language titles suitable for children aged 15 and younger. These books will be sent to South Africa, where they will be transported in mobile libraries to about 850 local schools across nine provinces.

This is the 13th year Sony is organising the book donation drive for the South Africa Mobile Library Project, which took a two-year break during the pandemic.

Take note that they do not want encyclopaedias, reference books, assessment books, textbooks and magazines.

Books in good condition can be dropped off from Oct 22 to Nov 6 at Sony Store at Nex mall.

Find out more about the South Africa Mobile Library Project at www.sony.net/library

Watch: DC’s first Batman pre-school series

Animated series Batwheels aims to teach pre-schoolers about perseverance, courage, friendship and teamwork. PHOTO: CARTOONITO ASIA

Meet Gotham City’s newest superheroes, Batwheels. These talking crime-fighting vehicles are here to help Batman, Batgirl, Robin and a host of DC superheroes keep the streets safe from the city’s notorious Super-Villains.

The fleet, led by Bam (the Batmobile), comprises Bibi (the Batgirl Cycle), Redbird (Robin’s racecar), Buff (the Bat-Truck) and Batwing (the Bat-plane).

Produced by Warner Bros Animation, Batwheels is DC’s first Batman pre-school series and aims to teach young viewers about perseverance, courage, friendship and teamwork.

The animation series gets a star boost from actor Ethan Hawke, who voices Bruce Wayne/Batman.

It premiered on Sunday on Cartoon Network’s (StarHub TV Channel 316 and Singtel TV Channel 226) Cartoonito pre-school block on weekends at 9am, and started streaming on the same day on the Cartoonito hub on HBO Go.

On Cartoon Network Asia’s website, kids can play free online games, including one which allows them to customise their own Batwheels at www.cartoonnetworkasia.com/games/batwheels-by-you/play

Play: Hubpy #AMKHubKakis Family

Redeem the Hubpy #AMKHubKakis Family playing cards, featuring characters like the Jalan Jalan and Yandao families, when you shop at AMK Hub. PHOTO: AMK HUB

Redeem a limited-edition pack of family playing cards when you shop at AMK Hub.

Inspired by the classic Happy Family game, Hubpy #AMKHubKakis Family features 36 multiracial characters such as Mr Yandao, Mrs Foodie and Little Miss Jalan Jalan.

The game is fun and easy to follow, even for pre-schoolers.

Spend $60 (or $90 with FairPrice Xtra receipts) to get a pack till Nov 6, while stocks last. Find out more at www.amkhub.com.sg