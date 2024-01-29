Driver, 80, crashes car through Clementi Police Division HQ fence

Police said they were alerted at about 5.55pm on Jan 27 to an accident involving a car that was believed to have skidded at 6 Lempeng Drive.

An 80-year-old driver lost control of her car and crashed through the fence of a police station in Clementi on Jan 27.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted at about 5.55pm to an accident involving a car that was believed to have skidded at 6 Lempeng Drive.

That is where the Clementi Police Division Headquarters and Clementi Neighbourhood Police Centre were relocated on Oct 31, 2023. The headquarters moved from 20 Clementi Avenue 5 to make way for the construction of the Cross Island MRT Line.

The driver and her 80-year-old male passenger were conscious when taken to the National University Hospital.

A nearby resident, who wanted to be identified only as Mr Su, told Shin Min Daily News that he had heard the sound of brakes screeching, followed by a loud noise.

Mr Su, 56, said that Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles arrived at the scene in under five minutes.

The driver was rescued quickly, but SCDF officers took at least 15 minutes to get the passenger out, he added.

A photo submitted by Mr Su to the Chinese-language evening daily shows a stationary black car on a grass patch at the police station, with police and SCDF officers around it.

The fence appeared to be temporarily repaired with metal sheets, Shin Min said.

Police investigations are under way.