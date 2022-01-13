Driver and son narrowly escape car which caught fire outside Maris Stella High School

A woman and her son managed to escape from the car just before it caught fire at Maris Stella High School.

A black Mercedes-Benz burst into flames outside Maris Stella High School along Bartley Road at about 7.30am on Thursday (Jan 13), minutes after its driver and her son sensed that something was amiss and left the vehicle.

The driver, who wanted to be known as Ms Quek, told The Straits Times that she was sending her son - a Primary 1 pupil - to the school.

"We were queuing (to get into the school), when we smelled something burning, and my son told me to evacuate quickly."

She was heard telling the school staff that when they smelled something strange, her son had told her: "Mummy, let's get out."

Ms Quek was heard seeking assistance from the school and told school staff that she had called 995. The car then burst into flames.

A security guard came out of the school with a fire extinguisher a few minutes later and attempted to put out the fire but to no avail.

A few explosions can be heard from the burning vehicle every few minutes. Black smoke was seen rising from it and into the school.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers put out the fire when they arrived at the scene shortly after.

A spokesman for the SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 7.30am. Firefighters extinguished the blaze using two compressed air foam backpacks and a hose reel.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

ST understands that Maris Stella High School will be rendering support to a few of its students who witnessed the incident and are affected by it.