Driver arrested for suspected rash conduct after running over motorbike in Woodlands

A 47-year-old car driver has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of rash conduct, after he was caught on video running over a motorcycle that he had allegedly collided with.

In a statement on March 24, the police said they were alerted to the accident between a car and a motorcycle in Woodlands Avenue 12 at around 10.10pm on March 23.

“The car driver had stopped his car at the side of the road and allegedly reversed his vehicle, colliding into the rider’s motorcycle that was behind him,” said police.

“He then accelerated forward and went over the rider’s motorcycle before driving off.”

A video posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shows the car and motorcycle colliding on the left side of the road.

The footage – which is captured by another car’s dashboard camera – shows the motorcyclist falling onto the grass verge before scrambling to get to his feet. He leaves the motorbike on the ground.

As the car turns away from the road and runs over the motorbike, the biker dashes forward to get a second person – who appears to be his pillion rider – out of the car’s path.

The driver then reverses his car off the sidewalk and knocks into the fallen motorbike again.

Officers from the Traffic Police and Woodlands Police Division were able to establish the identity of the car driver and arrest him within three hours of a police report being filed, said police.

He will be charged in court on March 25 with the offence of rash conduct with respect to any machinery under his possession. If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both.