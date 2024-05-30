Driver gets letters for traffic offences she did not commit

The woman was at home when a car – which has the same licence plate as hers, and looks similar to her vehicle – was involved in the incident on May 28.

About seven months after getting her car, a grey Mitsubishi Lancer, Ms Lee started receiving letters for various offences she said she had not committed.

These included speeding and not obeying parking signs between April and May, Ms Lee told The Straits Times.

Ms Lee, who wanted to be known only by her last name, said she tried to return home early, knowing that one of the incidents happened at night.

The 39-year-old administrative clerk received a $70 fine for failure to obey signs exhibited in a parking place on April 29 in Yishun. She also received another two letters for speeding in Yishun in May.

She had not visited these places at the time of the offences, and has since made police reports, which ST has seen.

“The past month has been a roller-coaster ride for me,” she said.

On May 28, Ms Lee was at home in Toa Payoh when a car – which has the same licence plate as hers, and looks similar to her vehicle – was involved in an incident in Admiralty Road.

In viral videos circulating on several online platforms, a man in grey top is seen confronting the dark-coloured car, which had stopped at a traffic junction.

The car is seen trying to manoeuvre its way out, and collides with a lorry and then a car. Two uniformed police officers are seen hitting the driver’s window, and a man was subsequently pulled out of the car and subdued while face down on the road.

The police said in a release on May 29 that they had arrested a 36-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of rash conduct, possession of offensive weapon, possession of scheduled weapon, and suspected drug-related offences.

They added that they had received a call for assistance at the junction of Admiralty Road and Marsiling Lane at about 5.50pm, and arrested the man after a short scuffle.

It was later established that the driver was wanted by the police and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for multiple offences.

A baton, a knuckle duster, a pocket knife, a bank card, seven cash cards, substances believed to be controlled drugs, and drug utensils were seized from the vehicle.

Preliminary investigations by CNB showed that the man’s urine tested positive for controlled drugs.

28may2024 1825hrs admiralty road driver using a fake plate of another #SJK7502X mitsubishi lancer trying to drive off but was trapped in traffic tried to ram his way out. but was eventually arrested by singapore police officers whom managed to break the window Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Tuesday, May 28, 2024

The driver is to be charged in court on May 30 over various offences, including rash conduct and possession of weapons.

The police said they are seeking to remand him to facilitate further investigations for other offences, including driving without a valid driving licence and insurance, using a deregistered vehicle, and fraudulent possession of property. The driver may face more charges subsequently after investigations are completed, they added.

“The police have zero tolerance for such brazen and reckless acts which could have potentially caused harm to members of the public, road users as well as police officers,” the police said.

“We will not hesitate to take stern action against those who blatantly disregard the law. Members of the public are reminded that it is an offence to carry an offensive weapon in a public place or possess any scheduled weapon.”

The man in the viral videos was later identified as Mr Maurice Nadarajan, a salesman at A Star Motor, the car dealer Ms Lee bought her car from.

Mr Kreetharan Kathireson, the car dealer’s owner, told The Straits Times that the company had been aware of Ms Lee’s situation earlier, and Mr Nadarajan was in Yishun when he saw the car involved in the incident in Admiralty.

Mr Nadarajan then tailed the car for about 40 minutes, hoping to stop the driver, said Mr Kreetharan. He added that Mr Nadarajan also notified the police.

Mr Nadarajan suffered some cuts on his arm and a back injury during the scuffle.

On why he risked his safety to stop the driver in Admiralty, Mr Nadarajan said: “Our customer was really worried and anxious about her situation, and I just wanted to make sure that this issue gets settled. I was not thinking about anything else.”

Touched by Mr Nadarajan’s actions, Ms Lee said: “When I saw the video, I am grateful that his service did not stop after the car was sold to me, but I also feel guilty that he was hurt in the process.”