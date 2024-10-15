Labubu stolen from bag, only keyring left behind
The Labubu doll, the brainchild of Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung, has seen its popularity explode in recent months, particularly in South-east Asia.
Even the PAP Sengkang team had one of their own, decked out in a top with the party's logo.
However, the rise in popularity has also made the Labubu dolls the target of thieves.
Polytechnic student Park Ji-eun told Channel 8 News she was shopping at Orchard Road when her first-generation Labubu was stolen.
The brown doll was hanging from a keyring attached to her bag.
"Of course I'm angry. Why would anyone steal my Labubu when so many people have it?" said Ji-eun.
"I'm really angry because it's just a doll. Is it worth stealing?"
She has another Labubu at home but now she knows better than to hang it on her bag.
"If the price of hanging it is having it stolen, I might as well just keep it at home and look at it myself."
The price of a Labubu is $24.90 yuan but online resellers of the dolls are aplenty due to its high demand.
A second-hand Labubu in an unopened box can fetch as much as $50 and rare models can go as high as $280.
