Labubu stolen from bag, only keyring left behind

Only the Labubu's keyring was left on the bag.

The last photo Park Ji-eun has of her Labubu doll.

The Labubu doll, the brainchild of Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung, has seen its popularity explode in recent months, particularly in South-east Asia.

Even the PAP Sengkang team had one of their own, decked out in a top with the party's logo.

However, the rise in popularity has also made the Labubu dolls the target of thieves.

Polytechnic student Park Ji-eun told Channel 8 News she was shopping at Orchard Road when her first-generation Labubu was stolen.

The brown doll was hanging from a keyring attached to her bag.

"Of course I'm angry. Why would anyone steal my Labubu when so many people have it?" said Ji-eun.

"I'm really angry because it's just a doll. Is it worth stealing?"

She has another Labubu at home but now she knows better than to hang it on her bag.

"If the price of hanging it is having it stolen, I might as well just keep it at home and look at it myself."

The price of a Labubu is $24.90 yuan but online resellers of the dolls are aplenty due to its high demand.

A second-hand Labubu in an unopened box can fetch as much as $50 and rare models can go as high as $280.