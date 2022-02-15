Driver hurls vulgarities at condo gardeners, shouts at them to "cancel" ride

A man was caught on video hurling vulgarities at a pair of gardeners in a Balestier condominium on Sunday morning (Feb 13).

A Stomper, who is a resident at Ecoville condominium, shared with Stomp a video of the incident.

The Stomper said: "The private hire driver refused to help take their items and asked my gardeners to cancel the order in a violent manner."

In the video, the man is heard shouting at the two men to cancel the ride.

He uses a multitude of expletives including: "Chao c*** b**, f*** your mother, I f*** you."

Before returning to his car, the driver shouts at them again: "Cancel already or not?"

Just when you think the episode is over, he storms out of his vehicle and shouts: "Where got cancel?"

He points and walks towards the men again: "Oi! Come!"

According to the Stomper, nobody intervened.

He added: "I'm not sure if this rude driver works for Grab, Gojek or both."

He has since reported the matter to both companies.