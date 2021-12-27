Driver reverses into pedestrian outside Elias Mall

The car had reversed into a pedestrian who was walking across the carpark.

A car driver apparently remained unapologetic after reversing into a pedestrian outside Elias Mall.

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante posted a video of the incident, which is said to have occurred on Christmas Day (Dec 25) at around 3pm.

In the video, a man is seen walking across the open-air carpark when a Honda Vezel reverses into him from his right.

The man can be seen backing away and exchanging words with the driver, who had opened the car door.

A caption accompanying the video, which appears to have been submitted by the pedestrian, said: "The driver super rude, scolded me, why am I walking when he reversed the car. Didn't even apologise.

"Now my waist started pain, hand got bruises. My neck also aching."

Many netizens slammed the driver, with some asking why he had reversed so suddenly and quickly.

One user pointed out that a white car can be seen exiting a parking lot on the far left and that the Honda driver had likely been trying to reach the lot before it got taken.

However, a few netizens also felt that the pedestrian was partly at fault for failing to keep a proper lookout.

One said both parties had no "situational awareness" while another added: "Both in the wrong tbh.. the uncle only look at one side while crossing."