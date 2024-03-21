Driver says he was attacked at 4am in Orchard

A cab stopped but its driver did not offer any assistance.

He said he was grooving to the King of Pop when things suddenly turned bad.

A private-hire vehicle (PHV) driver claimed he was assaulted by two men at Orchard Road on March 19 around 4am. As a result of the assault, Stomper R sustained injuries to his face, shoulder and fingers.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

The Stomper recounted: "I was driving slowly back to town, waiting for pings to come in."

He had the windows down and was listening to Billie Jean by Michael Jackson as he drove near Tangs when he heard shouting.

"I looked to my right and two lanes away from me, two guys in a grey car were gesturing and saying something I couldn't hear. So I lowered the volume of my speakers and asked, 'What?'

"I didn't know them nor did I do anything to them. They suddenly started to yell at me and gestured for me to pull over. I didn't pull over as I didn't want issues."

Unfortunately, the Stomper had to stop because of a red light in front of Takashimaya Shopping Centre. The other car stopped on the other side of the road.

"The passenger then came out of the car and approached my car in a threatening manner. I was trying to lock my car, but in my panic, I wasn't able to," said the Stomper.

"He then forced open my door and I tried to close it. When he got it open, he rained blows on me.

"I tried to defend myself and got pulled out. All the while, I was screaming, 'Who are you? What did I do? What do you want from me?'

"He kept shouting things that I didn't understand, hitting me and shouting, 'Tanjong Rhu!'"

Another man then got out of the grey car and joined the assault on the Stomper.

In a dash cam video the Stomper shared, a blue ComfortDelgro taxi can be seen stopping in front of the Stomper's vehicle. The driver then stepped out of the cab.

"But he just took out his phone and stood there. He didn't bother to help me even when I was screaming for help," said the Stomper.

"I managed to get back into my car and drive off when the two stopped their attack. As I drove off, the first guy punched my right rear door."

"In shock, I moved off only to find I dropped my car keys. So I went back. By this time, the two had left. I found my keys, my ripped shirt and my broken sunglasses."

The Stomper said he made a police report immediately.

"I hope they can be found and brought to justice," added the Stomper.

"I feel like these two were playing gangsters, maybe that was why they shouted 'Tanjong Rhu'.

"I am still shaken and shocked by this experience."