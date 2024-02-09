Driver who fled after BKE hit-and-run to be charged

The police said in a statement on Feb 8 that the suspect had fled to Malaysia immediately after the accident.

A 27-year-old driver who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Feb 6 that led to the death of a 22-year-old motorcyclist and the serious injuries of his 23-year-old pillion rider, will be charged in court on Feb 9.

The police said in a statement on Feb 8 that the suspect had fled to Malaysia immediately after the accident. He did not stop to assist the injured. He also did not report the accident to the police within 24 hours.

The police added that officers from the Traffic Police and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) managed to ascertain the driver’s identity and his car’s vehicle registration number through ground inquiries, as well as video footage from witnesses and cameras from the Land Transport Authority, ICA and police.

The man was arrested when he tried to enter Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint at about 3.20pm on Feb 7.

He will be charged in court with several offences.

If found guilty of dangerous driving causing death, he could be jailed for between two and eight years, and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

If convicted of dangerous driving causing grievous hurt, he can be jailed for between one and five years, and be barred from driving all classes of vehicles.

For failing to stop after an accident, failing to lodge a police report within 24 hours, and failing to assist the injured, he can be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both, for each of the three offences.

The police said the Traffic Police will not hesitate to take firm action against those who flout traffic rules and endanger the safety of others.

A friend of the two victims, who goes by the name Emilia, appealed for eyewitnesses in a social media post on Feb 6.

She told Shin Min Daily News the victims were a couple, and she learnt from the injured pillion rider that they were heading to Johor Bahru for a spontaneous trip when their motorcycle was hit by a car.