Exit on SLE closed after tipper truck topples; man taken to hospital

The truck toppled onto its right side in the left lane of the slip road from the SLE to the BKE on Thursday, causing dirt to spill across to the right lane.

A 44-year-old man was taken to the hospital on Thursday after a tipper truck skidded and toppled along a slip road on the Seletar Expressway (SLE), resulting in the closure of the exit.

In a Twitter post at 1.21pm, the Land Transport Authority said the slip road from the SLE to the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), in the direction of the Pan-Island Expressway, was closed.

The authority added in another post six minutes later that there was a jam on the expressway that stretched to the Woodlands Avenue 2 exit.

In photos and videos circulating in online chat groups, a green tipper truck is seen on the left lane of the two-lane road, toppled onto its right side, causing reddish-brown dirt to spill across to the right lane.

Skid marks that travel from the right lane to the left where the truck is can be seen in a photo.

The Straits Times understands that the National Environment Agency’s service provider is clearing the dirt.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 1.08pm, adding that a 44-year-old man was conscious when taken to the hospital and investigations are under way.