Duo accused of stealing over $110k in cash, luxury goods from Club Street home

The pair allegedly stole $50,000 in cash and items valued at $67,300 in total, comprising two luxury watches, five luxury bags and some jewellery.

Two men, aged 31 and 32, purportedly climbed over the air-conditioner ledge to break into the home in Club Street on July 28, wearing caps and masks to hide their faces.

The police were alerted to the break-in at about 4.40am on July 28. The burglars stole $50,000 in cash and items valued at $67,300 in total, comprising two luxury watches, five luxury bags and some jewellery.

After investigations and with the aid of police cameras and closed-circuit television, the suspects were identified and arrested on the same day the report was made.

Two luxury watches, five luxury bags and $41,400 in cash were seized from the two.

A third man, 30, was also arrested on July 28 for harbouring one of the two accused burglars. The third man is still under investigation.

If found guilty of housebreaking and theft, the pair may be imprisoned for up to 10 years and fined.

Home owners are advised to secure all entrances with quality grilles and closed-shackle padlocks when leaving the house, refrain from storing large sums of cash and valuables at home, and to install burglar alarms, added the police.