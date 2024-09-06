Bus driver arrested in fatal accident in Tuas

A bus driver was arrested after another bus driver died in an accident in Tuas on Sept 6.

Police said they were alerted to the accident between two buses at 7.35am on Sept 6, along Tuas South Avenue 4 towards Tuas South Avenue 1.

A 64-year-old male bus driver was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

A 67-year-old man, who was behind the wheel of the other bus, was arrested for careless driving causing death, police added.

SCDF said it assessed one person for minor injuries, who declined to be taken to hospital.

In footage of the accident posted on Facebook page Singapore roads accident.com, a bigger yellow bus can be seen crashing into the rear of a smaller white bus that was parked at the side of the lane. The impact caused the smaller bus to mount the kerb.

Photos taken by Shin Min Daily News at the accident site show the two buses appear to be privately owned. According to the Chinese daily, the victim was the driver of the smaller bus.