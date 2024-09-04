One taken to hospital, 50 evacuated in Sembawang fire

One person was rescued from the unit and taken to the hospital to be assessed for smoke inhalation.

One person was taken to the hospital, and 50 people were evacuated after a fire broke out in a fourth-floor Housing Board unit in Sembawang on Sept 3.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire at Block 469 Admiralty Drive at about 2.35pm.

The fire was confined to the kitchen area of the unit, and was put out with a water jet. The blaze left heat and smoke damages to the living room.

During the firefighting operation, firefighters found one person in one of the bedrooms. The person was rescued from the unit and taken to the Singapore General Hospital, to be assessed for smoke inhalation.

Fifty residents were also evacuated by the police as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

According to statistics released by SCDF in February 2024, there were 970 fires in residential buildings in 2023, a 3.7 per cent increase from the 935 fires in 2022.

Fires due to unattended cooking made up the largest proportion of fires in residential buildings.