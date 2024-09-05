TP officer admits to speeding in collision that killed man

Muhammad Firdaus Yusoff pleaded guilty to one count of riding the vehicle without due care or reasonable consideration to others.

An on-duty Traffic Police officer was speeding on a motorcycle while making his way to a road accident when his vehicle struck a pedestrian, who later died in hospital.

Muhammad Firdaus Yusoff, 32, who had a history of speeding before he became a police officer in 2020, was going at speeds of more than 100kmh before the accident occurred in June 2023.

The speed limit in the area was 50kmh, the court heard.

On Sept 5, he pleaded guilty to one count of riding the vehicle without due care or reasonable consideration to others.

In an earlier statement, the police said that Firdaus was suspended from front-line duties following the incident.

He was riding the motorcycle near the junction of Hougang Avenue 3 and Kim Chuan Drive shortly after 5.30pm on June 21, 2023, when it struck Mr Tan Leng Hing.

Mr Tan was rushed to hospital and died from multiple injuries about an hour later.

Firdaus was later charged in June 2024.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Daphne Lim told the court that the accident could have been prevented if the police officer stayed within the speed limit.

Firduas, who was not represented by a lawyer, pleaded for leniency and extended his apology to Mr Tan’s family.

He will be sentenced on Sept 9.