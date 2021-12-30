Duo allegedly provided unlawful money transfer service, dealing with more than $5.1m

Two people allegedly provided an unlawful cross-border money transfer service, dealing with more than $5.1m in total.

The monies were then transmitted to others in Myanmar.

Myanmar national Thiri Naing, 44, who is a Singapore permanent resident, and Singaporean U Sun Tint, 65, are said to have received more than $26,000 as commission for their service.

The pair allegedly committed the offence at a firm called Leo International Trading in Peninsula Plaza shopping centre in North Bridge Road.

They were among six people who were charged in a Singapore district court on Thursday (Dec 30) with offences under the Payment Services Act.

All six had allegedly provided cross-border money transfer services despite not being licensed to do so.

The other four accused are Kyaw Moe, 45, Saw Yu Wai, 47, Vijay Kumar, 49, and Thomas Pang Hong Ying, 57.

Myanmar nationals Vijay Kumar and Kyaw Moe, and Saw, whose nationality was not disclosed in court documents, are Singapore permanent residents. Pang is a Singaporean.

With the exception of Saw, they allegedly committed their offences in Peninsula Plaza. Court documents did not mention where Saw allegedly committed the offence.

All six are accused of committing the offences last year.

According to court documents, Thiri Naing and U Sun Tint dealt with the largest amount of cash.

Kyaw Moe allegedly received about $300,000 per month for the purpose of transmitting to others in Myanmar.

Pang allegedly received more than $81,000 while Vijay Kumar is said to have received over $10,000. Court documents did not disclose the amount Saw allegedly received.

On Thursday, Thiri Naing, U Sun Tint, Kyaw Moe, Vijay Kumar and Pang were also charged with an offence under the Money Changing and Remittance Businesses Act. All five had allegedly carried on remittance businesses without valid licences from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Thiri Naing and U Sun Tint are accused of committing the offence at Leo International Trading while Vijay Kumar is said to have done so at a firm called East Village.

Pang allegedly committed the offence at Mawlamyaing Enterprise.

Court documents did not state where Kyaw Moe allegedly committed his offence.

The cases involving the six accused have been adjourned to next year.