Dec 19 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,450m)

(3) SPY STORY went close over a similar trip last time and he need not improve much to open his account.

(1) KING OF QUEEN has the form and experience to fight out the finish but his 167-day absence after relocating from the Eastern Cape is a concern.

(10) STATUS will not have to be special to make his presence felt on debut.

(6) BLUE CRYSTAL is capable of winning.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(5) MOUNTAIN HIGH has improved as a 3yo to finish 2nd in both starts this term, so she would not be winning out of turn.

(1) KALIKAA, (6) SHES EVERYTHING and (8) LUNAR RAINBOW have shown enough to pose a threat and they should be competitive.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) HAPPY MO ran on to edge out (4) DOITWITHDIAMONDS in a similar contest last month and could make sufficient improvement to confirm her superiority.

(5) ELEMBEE should be better than her younger rivals.

(6) QUEEN OF LOVE ought to make her presence felt.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(5) PLAY WITH FIRE is carded to run at an earlier meeting so her participation must be monitored. She is competitive at this level off her current mark and should play a leading role.

Last-start winner (2) TRIED AND TRUE and runner-up (8) PRETTY ANALIA also have legitimate winning chances.

(7) GREAT BARRIER sparked improvement last time with blinkers fitted and with the headgear retained, she should have a say in the outcome.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(6) GUERILLA WARFARE finished behind (5) PEACE TREATY over 1,400m earlier this month but is 1.5kg better off with that rival on these revised terms. However, the latter is relatively unexposed and he can uphold that form.

(7) ON TARGET is also open to any amount of improvement over this extended trip, so she should not be taken lightly.

(1) PRINCEOFGREEN has the form, fitness and experience to play a role in the outcome.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(4) BLACK LIGHTNING took advantage of a drop in the ratings to finish a close-up second over 1,700m last time but carries a two-point penalty for his efforts.

(3) SILENT TRIGGER finished two lengths adrift but is 1kg better off in his peak outing and this extended trip could be to his liking.

(7) CALLABURN needs to only jump on terms to play a leading role at the finish.

(5) FLAG BEARER is in good form and will make his presence felt.

Race 7 (1,800m)

Last-start winners (7) BACCHUS and (10) WILD INTENT have had the form of their victories franked by subsequent winners from those respective races. Both improving 3yo geldings should have more to offer stepping up to this distance but the latter is slightly preferred as he gets 2kg from his contemporary.

(4) HAWKBILL and (8) BIRTHRIGHT are other last-start scorers who should remain competitive.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) ROLLWITHTHEPUNCHES and (2) BOB’S YOUR UNCLE are closely matched on the form of a 1,200m meeting on the straight course at this venue. The former is weighted to avenge that narrow defeat but it could pay to side with the latter, whose record on the Classic track is encouraging.

(5) COMING IN HOT is a consistent performer with solid form credentials, and should acquit himself competitively once more.

(8) MONTANA LIGHTS should not be underestimated with just 53.5kg on her back.