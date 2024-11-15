 Duo who sold WhatsApp accounts to scammers nabbed, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Duo who sold WhatsApp accounts to scammers nabbed

Officers arrested the pair and seized over 6,800 SIM cards, 15 mobile phones and two laptops. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Carmen Sin for The Straits Times
Nov 15, 2024 06:57 am

A 37-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman are slated to be charged in court on Nov 15 for allegedly selling WhatsApp accounts to scammers.

The duo are suspected to be part of a syndicate, said police on Nov 14. Police added that they used local and foreign SIM cards to make then sell WhatsApp accounts to overseas scam syndicates. Conmen then used these accounts to contact Singapore residents for investment scams.

Officers arrested the pair in an operation between Nov 13 and 14, seizing over 6,800 SIM cards, 15 mobile phones and two laptops.

Cash totalling over $10,000 and two cryptocurrency e-wallets with more than 59,000 USDT (S$79,500) were also recovered.

The pair will be charged with abetment by conspiracy to commit cheating.

If found guilty, they may be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

