E-bike caught on camera crashing into pedestrians

Moments before the e-bike crashed into the pedestrians.

In a dashcam recording shared in the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, an e-bike is seen running a red light and crashing into pedestrians crossing at a traffic light.

The caption stated the accident as taking place at about 7.30pm on July 11, at the junction of Commonwealth Avenue West amd Vista Exchange Green.

As the car with the dashcam stops at a red light, the e-bike rider in the leftmost lane continues to travel. No other vehicle comes into view while several pedestrians are seen crossing the road at the traffic light ahead.

The e-bike does not slow down and continues its course, stopping only when it crashes into a couple of pedestrians. One of the pedestrians is in a wheelchair.

Passers-by are seen rushing to the pedestrians and offering help. A woman raises an arm to alert motorists to the hit pedestrians who are still on the ground.

As the camcar drives past the pedestrians, the e-bike rider can be seen getting back on the road and continues its journey without stopping to help the pedestrians.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said two injured individuals were taken to National University Hospital for treatment.

The police said the accident involved an e-bike and two female pedestrians.