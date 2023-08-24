 E-bike rider, 64, dies after accident with minibus in Hougang, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

E-bike rider, 64, dies after accident with minibus in Hougang

E-bike rider, 64, dies after accident with minibus in Hougang
The impact of the accident sent the e-bike rider flying and he landed about 10m from the point of collision.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO READER
Wong Shiying
Aug 24, 2023 08:57 pm

A 64-year-old man died after he was hit by a minibus while riding a power-assisted bicycle across the junction of Hougang Avenue 8 and Hougang Street 61 on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to hospital unconscious and later died, the police said on Thursday.

They added that a 69-year-old minibus driver is assisting with investigations into the accident that happened at around 6pm on Tuesday.

Shin Min Daily News reported on Thursday that the white minibus crashed into a traffic light pole after hitting the e-bike.

According to the Chinese language daily, the impact of the accident sent the e-bike rider flying and he landed about 10m from the point of collision. A box for delivering food was found near him, together with a pair of slippers, a notebook and blood-stained clothing.

A photo that accompanied the Shin Min report shows an individual performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the injured rider, with several members of the public gathering around him.

The police said the accident happened at about 12.50pm, along the service road leading to Block 122F Rivervale Drive on Aug 21.
Singapore

Man taken to hospital after minibus crashes into walkway

Related Stories

83-year-old woman hit by car while crossing road in Choa Chu Kang

Woman, 26, is second fatality from Seletar West Link accident that split car into two

Man taken to hospital after car overturns in slip road in Toa Payoh

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICpoliceACCIDENTS