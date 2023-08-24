E-bike rider, 64, dies after accident with minibus in Hougang
A 64-year-old man died after he was hit by a minibus while riding a power-assisted bicycle across the junction of Hougang Avenue 8 and Hougang Street 61 on Tuesday evening.
He was taken to hospital unconscious and later died, the police said on Thursday.
They added that a 69-year-old minibus driver is assisting with investigations into the accident that happened at around 6pm on Tuesday.
Shin Min Daily News reported on Thursday that the white minibus crashed into a traffic light pole after hitting the e-bike.
According to the Chinese language daily, the impact of the accident sent the e-bike rider flying and he landed about 10m from the point of collision. A box for delivering food was found near him, together with a pair of slippers, a notebook and blood-stained clothing.
A photo that accompanied the Shin Min report shows an individual performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the injured rider, with several members of the public gathering around him.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now