Taxi passenger, motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident on PIE

Two people were taken to hospital following an accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) near the Onraet Road exit on June 19 at about 6.30am.

A 27-year-old male motorcyclist was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where a 21-year-old man, who was the passenger of a taxi involved in the accident, was also taken.

A video of the aftermath of the accident was uploaded on Facebook page Singapore Road Accidents.com.

In the video, a motorcycle can be seen on the road in the lane to the left of a Trans-Cab taxi, which is in the rightmost lane with two other cars stopped ahead of it.

Police investigations regarding the accident are ongoing. The Straits Times has contacted Trans-Cab for comments.