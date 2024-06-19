 Taxi passenger, motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident on PIE, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Taxi passenger, motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident on PIE

Taxi passenger, motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident on PIE
A Trans-Cab taxi can be seen is in the rightmost lane with two other cars stopped ahead of it. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM SINGAPORE ROAD ACCIDENTS/FACEBOOK
Vihanya Rakshika for The Straits Times
Jun 19, 2024 11:58 pm

Two people were taken to hospital following an accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) near the Onraet Road exit on June 19 at about 6.30am.

A 27-year-old male motorcyclist was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where a 21-year-old man, who was the passenger of a taxi involved in the accident, was also taken.

A video of the aftermath of the accident was uploaded on Facebook page Singapore Road Accidents.com.

In the video, a motorcycle can be seen on the road in the lane to the left of a Trans-Cab taxi, which is in the rightmost lane with two other cars stopped ahead of it.

Police investigations regarding the accident are ongoing. The Straits Times has contacted Trans-Cab for comments.

Accident at PIE towards Changi Airport on Jun. 19 at about 6:30am. Two men-a 21-year-old taxi passenger and a...

Posted by Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 on Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Netizens were divided in their views, with some suggesting it is a good idea, while others said it is “intentionally misleading”.
Singapore

This 'polite' car makes other drivers slow down

Related Stories

PAB rider without helmet openly derides LTA

Foreign workers sleeping, drinking on roads spark concerns

LTA enforcement officer dies in SLE chase

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

TRAFFIC/ROAD RULESROAD SAFETYACCIDENTS - TRAFFIC